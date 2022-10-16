After 12 months of intense training and drilling, 19 new students became the latest graduate of the Multichoice Talent Factory (MTF)

The graduation event for the West African class was held on October 15, 2022, at Terra Kulture

The top three graduating students of the 19 were presented with scholarships, with the first-place student getting to study at the prestigious New York Film Academy

Multichoice recently had cause to celebrate as its filmmaking academy felicitated with its latest group of graduands to leave its academy.

The Multichoice Talent Factory is an academy that provides 12 months accredited program to young aspiring filmmakers to hone their film and television production skills and help tell African stories to the world.

The Multichoice talent factory recently held its valedictory service, where 19 students graduated from the filmmaking academy in 2022. Photo credit: Nosa Oke-Hortons

Source: Original

Speaking at the event was the CEO of Multichoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, who acknowledged the skill and adaptive characteristics of the class of 2022 to have been able to quickly adapt to the transition from physical to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

John Ugbe said:

"We are determined to train world-class talents that would help tell the African stories because nobody can tell them better than Africans themselves."

John also spoke about the class of 2022, noting their resolve to go high and beyond always to deliver. He said:

"It is a testatment to the tenacity of the class of 2022, and the world-class nature of the academy’s course, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the students were able to quickly adapt to the transition from physical to virtual.

While also speaking at the graduation, the Multichoice Group Executive Corporate Affairs, Collen Dlamini, noted:

"To the class of 2022, it should be known that you've in your hands the power to empower your communities, to create jobs, and also to inspire those that come after you. Also it should be known that 98% of the MTF academy graduates become economically superior because you're already set up for success."

"The MTF aims to produce the next generation of filmmakers that would reform the filming industry. This opportunity can also be used as a mouthpiece for those who need to do social commentaries and documentaries and intend to impact their communities positively."

After the graduation ceremony, Legit.ng had the opportunity to speak with the best graduating student from the MTF, Adedamola Akapo. The young filmmaker expressed his gratitude to the academy for giving him an opportunity of a lifetime.

Akapo got a scholarship grant to study at the famous New York Film Academy for graduating as the best student for the class of 2022.

He said:

"I wasn't expecting to be picked as the best graduating student because there were 18 other amazing young filmmakers. Several times, I had to run to my other colleagues to help me with things; that's why to be called the best amongst these guys is a huge honour."

Akapo also spoke highly of his mum's support and how she was his biggest inspiration to go into filmmaking. He shared that, unlike most other parents who would usually want their children to study to become doctors, lawyers or accountants, his mum had always egged him on to toe the line of filmmaking and to follow his dreams as a creative.

"A lot of us young filmmakers we have the issues of telling your parents you're going into filmmaking. Our parents would slam you not to join the filmmaking industry but rather go study to become a doctor, or a lawyer. But mine is the reverse, my mum is the one that pushed me along with my late elder sister to become a filmmaker, so I owe everything to them."

