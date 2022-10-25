Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is the chief host of AMAA 2022 held in Lagos on October 30

The governor promised African film-makers a splendid time in the state of excellence, Lagos

The 18th AMAA event will not only be all about films but also music and African fashion

Legendary juju musician King Sunny Ade popularly known as KSA, and sensational singing duo, P-Square, are set to give electrifying performances as they are named headliners of the 18th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

The prestigious African movie award grand finale will be held on Sunday, October 30, at the Jewel Aeida Hall, Lekki, Lagos.

This year's edition's chief host, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised film practitioners across Africa and the diaspora a splendid experience in his state.

“All I can tell you is that the 2022 AMAA will blow your mind away." - AMAA founder Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. Photo: Psquareworld, Babajide Sanwoolu

Source: Instagram

The founder and president of AMAA, Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, promises:

“All I can tell you is that the 2022 AMAA will blow your mind away. It will combine glitz, glamour, and reward for true professionalism and artistry.”

Activities of the award ceremony took off on Friday, October 21, with a Muslim prayer session held in Agege, followed by a church service held at the St. Dominic Catholic Church, Yaba, on Sunday, October 23.

On Tuesday, October 25, over 900 trainees of the Africa Film Academy graduated after spending three months at the film camp, the collaborative effort was held in conjunction with the Lagos state ministry of culture, arts and tourism.

On Friday, October 28, a gala night with activities ranging from a film and music conference; to the AMAA Fashion show will be held at the Jewel Aeida Hall.

Kingsley James, AMAA’s show director and content coordinator, mentioned that the activities heralding the 18th edition of AMAA is a pointer to a memorable edition in 2022.

James explained that aside from KSA and Psquare, there would be performances from other artists like Yinka Davies, Young Jon, Ayo Bankole, Zadok, Matty, Gerald Eze, DJ Kenchello and the Veentage Band.

The show will also air live on ST Nollywood Plus channel on StarTimes.

