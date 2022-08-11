Nigerian actor Williams Uchemba shared a video of himself and Davido playing lawn tennis against some of their friends

The video showed the moment Davido mimicked how Williams played after they lost the game to their opponents

The video has left many of their fans and followers laughing as others talked about how rich the game was

Popular Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba is making headlines after he shared a funny video of him, Davido and some other friends as they went head to head in the game of lawn tennis.

Davido and Williams were on the same team as they lost to their opponent after the Nollywood actor lost the ball to their opponents.

Watch as Davido and Williams Uchemba plays lawn tennis. Credit: @williamsuchemba @davido

Source: Instagram

The music star could be seen in the video mimicking how Williams played after he made them lose the game.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Williams Uchemba called for a rematch as he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“With the way I play tennis now na @winbledon2022 my eye day now. @davido Sorry for the miss my doctor said I shouldn’t play on weekdays .”

See the video below:

Fans react to video of Davido, Williams Uchemba, others playing lawn tennis

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ufuomamcdermott:

" Wimbledon don pass. We’ll put you in for @usopen."

__lanree:

"What do you call that move? "new daddy swing"?."

alex.crypto___:

"I thought you only do that in movies(the posture). So it's part of you."

cl_heaven:

"God bless you Brother William❤️Live long regards to the family."

wilfredofficial1:

"OBO just tire with u ."

jeowears:

'winbledon here you go! Nadal is waiting for you."

heskayhorlar:

"Love you Williams makes fun out of everything, working with him will be total fun."

Obi Cubana hangs out with Davido, Williams Uchemba, others

Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana took to his social media timeline to share a lovely video of him hanging out with Nigerian singer, Davido, Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, and Nollywood actor Williams Uchemba at a restaurant in London.

The video melted hearts as the Nigerian celebrities could be seen embracing each other with joy and happiness.

A clip from the video showed the moment Davido left his seat to welcome Obi Cubana in an Igbo-styled handshake.

Source: Legit.ng