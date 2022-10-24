Former BBNaija star, Kiddwaya got Nigerians talking when he shared a video to share his experience with females

The reality star shared the moment his girlfriend got a new dress, and he commented on it, other ladies also shared their opinions about Kid's comments on the dress

Kiddwaya came to a conclusion about how ladies don't really love each other, and his statement has sparked reactions online

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Kiddwaya, sparked reactions when he shared his opinion about the kind of love ladies have for themselves.

The reality star shared a video of the moment he spoke about his girlfriend, who tried a social experiment on his reaction to a new dress she got.

Kiddwaya speaks on girls' love for each other. Credit: @kiddwaya

Source: Instagram

Kiddwaya's girlfriend made a video of his reactions to the new dress, and other ladies advised her to leave him because of his nonchalant commendation of the cloth.

He said ladies don't really love each other and are out to see themselves sad, single and bitter.

Watch his video below:

Nigerians react to Kiddwaya's video

Social media users have reacted differently to the video Kiddwaya shared about ladies and their fake love for each other.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Eyataa:

"They should be def oyinbo girls loool those ones are too sensitive."

Sandypreneur:

"I don't get though..what was he supposed to say? He obviously was distracted by whatever he was doing yet he even still replied. Make una try dey calm down oo."

Kinky_vee:

"Yeah it’s fine. Every woman knows her biggest enemy is another woman. His gf wasn’t angry at his reaction to her dress but other females were why?? Y’all so bitter."

Amakah_:

"Upset at what exactly? Why should she be upset? Didn’t he answer her?"

Francis_ukotte:

"Make she leave her billionaire boyfriend because he said her dress is nice?"

_Mofe.rae:

"You people have problem in that your gender o, he was supposed to the fall to his kneels and start rolling on the floor saying it’s very fine my Queen."

