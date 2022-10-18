Nollywood veteran actors Kanayo and Pete Edochie recently met, and it was all about respect and love

The video showed the moment Kanayo greeted Pete and also bowed to his senior colleague, who in turn prayed for him

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the two Nigerian movie stars, have taken to the comment section to gush about the video

Veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo has shared a lovely video of him meeting with his senior colleague Pete Edochie.

The heartwarming video showed the moment Kanayo greeted Pete and went on to bow his head to his senior colleague for prayers.

Kanayo shares a heartwarming video of him and Pete Edochie. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Kanayo wrote:

“Ebubedike 75 KOK @60. Thanks for celebrating us. Fatherly blessings are like films BUT WITHOUT PART TWO. Ya gazieoo.”

Celebrities and fans react to video of Kanayo and Pete Edochie at a movie location

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

alexxekubo:

"Convenant Renewed… Nna Anyi I see what you did there. This December ga Adi kpor kpor. ."

thinkfa3hionxlifestyle:

"Chief Pete Edochie seems to always be on script. Real-life and movie characters seem to have synchronised. ."

oshee_baba:

"Billionaires club ndi IKE!!!..mad combo ."

monexhairs:

"Kok is 60yrs ? Waoooh! Congratulations."

iam__aquaman:

"I love this ❤️❤️ for this two iconic kings ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love and respect ✊ Igbo Amaka to the world ."

bobbyblaq_dmw:

"Him that humbles himself shall be lifted by God ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

juan_global_cooling

God bless you more Ndi bu Nna ,Long live .......... I want to collect this kind blessing

kelvin_victory_:

"God bless keep ebubedike and you KOK, you guys made me smile when i was growing up. My dad loves you two KOK and ebubedike that he featured in ur movie lost kingdom at chief Nokos House aba❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng