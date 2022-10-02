Veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife Josephine marked their 53rd wedding anniversary with some lovely pictures

To celebrate the couple, Yul Edochie's wife May took to her social media timeline to share a picture of them, captioning it with a message

May's message has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens as some pointed out that she didn't acknowledge them as her inlaw

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May Yul Edochie, has sparked reactions online over her anniversary message to her father-in-law and veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife.

This comes as Pete and his wife celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in October.

Pete Edochie and wife mark 53rd wedding anniversary. Credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

Celebrating the couple, May shared a stunning picture of them via her page and thanked God on their behalf.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Pls fam joined me to celebrate the great @peteedochie and his adorable wife. We are grateful to the Almighty for the gift of life. 53 years and counting! May God continue to strengthen you both and give you peace”.

See the post below:

Netizens react to May's message to Pete Edochie and his wife

Some netizens pointed out that May didn’t address the couple as her in-laws, which sparked reactions.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

euphrosa:

"She’s tactful not to call them father in law and mother-in-law. Great Pete edochie and his wife. Prodigal don will stain everybody’s white‍♀️."

devivsignature:

"Your sense of maturity has made me respect you more."

moonhope_virgo:

"I like how you used the great and his wife instead of my inlaws to show that you're not desperate keep shining you're one in a trillions."

jessylove_220:

"You could have added my parents, daddy or sir coming from a family member! That great@peteedochi sounded awful and disrespect, still what do I know ‍♀️."

Yul Edochie's 2nd wife Judy Austin shares cryptic post about traps as he follows May on IG again

Actress Judy Austin Muoghalu, who is the second wife of the actor Yul Edochie, made headlines over a cryptic post she shared via her social media timeline after her husband followed his 1st wife, May, on Instagram again.

After Yul unveiled Judy and the child they had together, May took to the comment section to react and went on to unfollow him on Instagram.

Some weeks later, Yul also unfollowed May on the platform, which sparked reactions online. However, a recent check showed that the actor had followed May on IG again, but she is yet to follow him back.

Source: Legit.ng