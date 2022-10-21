Nigerian music star Davido’s first baby mama Sophia Momodu has shared some lovely pictures of her slaying in a classy outfit

Sophia, in the caption of the pictures she shared, said her outfit was giving her the unbothered rich aunty vibe

Many celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have stormed Sophia’s page to gush over her new pictures

Sophia Momodu, singer Davido’s baby mama, has once again shared proof that she is a big lover of fashion as she dazzled in a lovely outfit she rocked to an event.

Sophia, who flooded her Instagram page with lovely pictures, was also feeling her outfit as she added that it was giving the unbothered ‘Rich Aunty’ vibes.

Sophia Momodu slays in lovely outfit.

Source: Instagram

In her words:

“It’s giving unbothered Rich Aunty ✨ #DesignWeekLagos2022: Opening night yesterday was a blast .”

See her post below:

Celebrities, fans gush over Sophia Momodu’s pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

maimuna_faye:

"Classy not trashy ❤️❤️❤️."

daureen_iyeuma:

"First Lady 001 30BG Much Love ❤️ here."

asa_gabi:

"Give them back to back rich Aunite vibs."

stev_becker:

"Big soph❤️❤️ who is that sweet man on your story . He so cute."

royal_diadem15:

"It's giving the rich boss lady vibes ."

shimas_blog:

"U got no worries ."

oyinadewuraola86:

"I Love this woman with passion my God Granted you all your Heart desires."

rima_chouen:

"My RiCh auntie ."

baiyemelvis:

"Soo long as u are the one wearing the out fit."

rahabinghalwa:

"You are the girl , you think you are ."

shimas_blog:

"Yes queen!! Always unbothered ."

anitananodey:

"Yes I love you Sofia ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

aisha_yahaya_zakari:

"One and only mama imade se*y one among all.'e

vivianwilliams334:

"Na only the caption I wan Dey read ."

jumdamsel:

"Sophia the first ."

Sophia snubs Davido and Chioma's romance

Singer Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, took to her Instagram page with a post showing her act of charity.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the mother of one shared a cryptic post amid news of Davido and Chioma’s reignited relationship.

Well, her latest post suggests that she isn’t entirely bothered as she appeared full of smiles while hanging with students of some schools in Lagos..

