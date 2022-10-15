It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband, Prince Okojie, as their son marks his 8th birthday today

Mercy’s hubby took to social media to share some lovely pictures as he penned a message to his son

The actress had earlier shared a video of the family getting set for Henry’s eighth birthday, which left many gushing

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her family are in the mood of celebration as her only son, Henry, clocks eight on Saturday, October 15.

To celebrate his son, Mercy Johnson’s hubby Prince Okojie took to social media to post some lovely birthday pictures as he gushed about Henry in a short message.

Cute pictures of Mercy Johnson's only son. Credit: @princeodiokojie

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Happy Birthday Son, May God bless you Today and Beyond with Good Health, Joy, Love and Happiness. May He Guide you along His Path and give You the Strength to make Good and Healthy Choices now and Always..... Amen CONGRATULATIONS ❤️ . #BOY HENRY IS 8 YEARS OLD TODAY#”

See the post below:

Mercy Johnson shares video ahead of son’s birthday

Mercy Johnson had also shared a video of herself with her husband and their children checking out the birthday cakes ahead of her son’s birthday.

Sharing the video, the mother of four wrote:

"Still gingering @theokojiekids Henry for tomorrow.....That boy nor dey co-operate."

See the post below:

Mercy Johnson's hubby pen sweet message on her birthday

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson on August 28, clocked 38 years, and it was a big deal.

The celebration came in the middle of her 11th wedding anniversary as she shared more cute pictures.

To celebrate his wife, Prince Okojie took to his social media timeline to share a cute picture of his wife dazzling in pink as he said he has been a blessing to him.

Prince added that he loves her until the end of time.

In his words:

“My Dear wife, My Beauty & Brain the one that completes me. I celebrate you today, and I thank God for blessing you more than you ever deserves. I Love you until the rapture comes. Happy Birthday and Congratulations Baby .”

Source: Legit.ng