Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is celebrating her 38th birthday today and her hubby Prince Okojie penned her a sweet birthday message

Prince while sharing a cute birthday picture of his wife said she completes him as he described his wife as beautiful

The actress’ hubby’s message has left many of her fans and followers gushing as they took to the comment section to celebrate with her

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson is still in the mood of celebration as she today, August 28, clocked 38 years.

This is coming in the middle of her 11th wedding anniversary as she shared more cute pictures.

To celebrate his wife, Prince Okojie took to his social media timeline to share a cute picture of his wife dazzling in pink as he said he has been a blessing to him.

Prince added that he loves her until the end of time.

In his words:

“My Dear wife, My Beauty & Brain the one that completes me. I celebrate you today, and I thank God for blessing you more than you ever deserves. I Love you until the rapture comes. Happy Birthday and Congratulations Baby .”

See the post below:

Fans gush as Mercy Johnson clocks 38

Many of the actress’ fans and followers have since taken to the comment section to drop some birthday messages, see them below:

sholly_19:

"Happy birthday to your beautiful wife❤️."

beyondbernhie:

"Happy birthday ma'am. Continue to Age like fine wine ❤️❤️❤️."

nnadigrace:

"Happy birthday beautiful Remain blessed Amen ."

baldgirl_si_ah_:

"Happiest birthday Beauty Queen ."

Mercy Johnson reveals what she doesn't do without her man's permission

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her husband made headlines as they celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.

Mercy in a post via her social media timeline shared a cute picture of her, and her husband Prince Okojie as she revealed she never does anything without her man’s permission.

The talented actress went to gush over her hubby as she confessed her love for him.

In her words:

“You have done me well Lord......I could ask for nothing more. @princeodiokojie ❤ , My friend and Partner My gossip gee and quarrelling paddy . I have never moved without your permission and blessings .Words alone cannot praise you my Love.. God bless you babe....Love you today and always...Cheers to another chapter.”

