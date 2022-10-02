Veteran actor Pete Edochie while celebrating his 53rd wedding anniversary, gushed over his wife Josephine, who he called his queen

The celebrated actor also shared lovely pictures from the church as he thanked his children for hosting him and his wife to the biggest party of their lives

However, some netizens took to the comment section to shade Yul Edochie as they said marriage is about one wife and one husband

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie is making headlines as he and his wife Josephine marked their 53rd wedding anniversary in October.

Pete, who flooded his Instagram page with some lovely pictures, gushed over his wife, who he described as his Queen.

Pete Edochie gushes about his wife. Credit: @peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The veteran actor went on to thank God for blessing him and his wife with children and grandchildren.

Sharing the pictures, Pete wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“53 years of Marital Bliss with my Queen, Chief Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie. Thanks to my Children for hosting us to the biggest party of our lifetime, yes Our LIFE because we are ONE In celebration of our 53yrs of marriage and Life in Goodness and in Good Health. These past 53yrs, God blessed us with six biological children (among all the inherited ones and numerous grand-children) 5 gentlemen and a beautiful adorable lady, Leo; Adam; Linc; Jean; Yul; Eva, respectively. Thank you all for celebrating with us. Daalu nu.”

See the post below:

Netizens shade Yul as parents mark 53rd wedding anniversary

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

angy_talks01:

"One wife one husband congratulations sir."

de_lady_p:

"Abeg who yul go carry do Anniversary now among his 2 wives ??? Asking for a friend sha meanwhile happy anniversary Daddy and mummy yul."

adeyemithegirl:

"Yul yul the prodigal son, you dey hear and learning so? Congrats on your 53rd anniversary sir❤️."

chinskyofficial

"Black shop nor follow wear family uniform chai yuk must be a pain in the as.. sir you have done so well for your self and family and may God continue to strengthen you and your darling wife and may the Grace to carry on your home,works and family never depart from you and yours AMEN happy marriage anniversary❤️."

May Edochie sparks reactions over message to Pete Edochie and wife on 53rd wedding anniversary

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie's first wife, May Yul Edochie, sparked reactions online over her anniversary message to her father-in-law and veteran actor Pete Edochie and his wife.

This comes as Pete and his wife celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary in October.

Celebrating the couple, May shared a stunning picture of them via her page and thanked God on their behalf.

She wrote:

“Pls fam joined me to celebrate the great @peteedochie and his adorable wife. We are grateful to the Almighty for the gift of life. 53 years and counting! May God continue to strengthen you both and give you peace”.

Source: Legit.ng