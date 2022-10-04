Ace TV and radio presenter IK Osakioduwa recently celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife, Olo, sharing photos of them on his page

IK captioned his post with a lengthy romantic epistle about his wife and their beautiful marriage that has produced two children

Osakioduwa revealed in his post that he had always known that he and his wife were always going to be friends forever, and 14 years down, he still feels the same way about her

Nigerian popular TV presenter and show host IK Osakioduwa was in a lovey-dovey mood recently as he celebrated his 14th wedding anniversary to his wife, Olo.

In celebration of the anniversary, IK shared pictures of himself and his wife on his Instagram page while captioning it with a lengthy epistle about how he feels about his wife.

Ace TV host IK Osakioduwa sends a lovely message to his wife as they celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @ikosakioduwa/oloosakioduwa

Source: Instagram

Osakioduwa noted in his post that even after 14 years of marriage, he still feels the same about his woman. He also noted that he had always known that he and his wife would be friends forever.

IK cheekily noted in the post that he and his wife need to take more photos together, even if it is for them to go to a studio to get it done because they don't do it enough, if not at all.

See IK Osakioduwa's post below:

Also, read some of the comments IK's generated online:

@kemiadetiba:

"Happy Anniversary, guys. God bless you both. Here's to 65 more."

@elsieokpocha:

"Happy anniversary my darlings❤️."

@gbemioo:

"Happy Anniversary ✨."

@theonlychigul:

"And here's to FOREVER plus 50 more to go."

@omawonder:

"Awwww.... Happy Anniversary Guys!"

@binaidonije:

"Happy anniversary Ik and Olo! ❤️"

