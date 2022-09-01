Actress Mide Martins has sparked funny reactions on social media after sharing a fresh work update with her fans

Apparently, the actress met with veteran movie star Patience Ozokwo, and they are expected to feature in a film together

Several social media users had mixed reactions about the actresses, who are known for their troublesome roles, being in the same project

Nollywood actress Mide Martins couldn’t contain her joy and excitement as she took to social media with a video post telling fans about her latest movie project.

In the video, the actress was spotted alongside veteran movie star and senior colleague, Patience Ozokwo.

Mide Martins joins Patience Ozokwo on set. Photo: @mydemartins

Source: Instagram

An excited Mide mentioned how she was so happy to finally meet the actress in person, and Ozokwo equally dropped a funny line.

Mide wrote in her caption:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“Our evergreen mama g… was a pleasure meeting you mama @patienceozokwo and a great honor working with you…”

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

nymheart6 said:

"I don’t know why my heart is beating so fast."

beauty_touchmakeover said:

"I hope is not what am thinking ooo, mother in-law and wife? Gbese ni yen oooo ."

x_dammy said:

"Emm!! Make I no talk first... patiently waiting for this movie ❤️."

thesheriffshow said:

"Imagine they are a family in one movie… the innocent person coming to meet them as in-law will get shock of life ."

iya_ibeji_2_4 said:

"Ok, now here comes the madest combo."

adenikeomoga said:

"Like mother like daughter, this film will be knock out. I can't wait. Action mummy and daughter."

rachelboseofficial said:

"Big mama g and small mama g this combo go mad."

theofficial_lordsings said:

"@patienceozokwo I too love this woman Abeg!!!❤️❤️❤️ @mydemartins my big sister and favourite actress for life!!!"

Mide Martins dances with students in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mide Martins got her fans and followers gushing when she shared a beautiful video on Instagram.

The thespian could be seen in the midst of children having the fun of her life as she danced and sang with them.

Mide expressed how happy she was to have them around and referred to them as leaders of tomorrow.

Source: Legit.ng