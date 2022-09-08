Obi Cubana is one of the most influential celebrities in Nigeria, and he has come a long way

The popular businessman has a relationship with high-profile celebrities, and he recently shared a throwback photo with 2baba to show how far they have come together

According to the photographer that took the photo, it was back in 2013 during 2baba's birthday

Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana is very popular among celebrities and a recent post on his page showed that he has come a long way with most, if not all of these stars.

In the throwback photo on his page, the businessman was sighted with musician 2baba holding a cake, flanked by his wife Annie and comedian Julius Agwu.

Obi Cubana's throwback photo stirred reactions. Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

The photo caption read:

"A decade and more.......beautiful people still!!! Cubana Club Vanity days!! @leonphotographyng had to dig out this picture with legends. The story continues........@official2baba @annieidibia1 @juliusagwu1"

According to the photographer who took the shot in Cubana's nightclub back then, it was taken in 2013 on the singer's birthday.

leonphotographyng:

"2face's birthday September 18 2013... Odogwu God has been faithful ❤️❤️"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Cubana's throwback photo

bobemekz:

"No be today ooo"

presh_nelson_:

"Life is full of memories ✨✨✨"

cubana_captain:

"Memory Lane…True story,success story ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

onitsha_furnituremaker:

"No be today e start, Mighty man of Oba ❤️❤️"

futuredc38:

"that Year you still be billionaire ..."

samuelchisom1:

"King of sacrificing, God will continue blessing u chief ❤️❤️"

official_socratesconcept:

"Love this throwback sir very epic....u hve been longtime come in this Nightlife buisness."

skalaspei:

"See as Ur head been small that year bossgrace and love all the way."

atolagbe_mariam:

"@annieidibia1 deserves all the goodness of life"

apacino_dem:

"This life just humble yourself and hustle better days ahead ❤️"

Tony Elumelu shares throwback photo with Genevieve Nnaji

Meanwhile, Nigerian businessman and chairman of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Tony Elumelu reminded Nigerians of how beautiful actress Genvieve Nnaji is.

Elumelu shared a throwback photo of the younger version of himself with the actress and other young men.

Nnaji looked almost the same as she rocked a black dress and long weave.

Source: Legit.ng