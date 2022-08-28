Nollywood actor has sent a message to the EFCC and NDLEA to invite some of his colleagues, especially those below 38 buying mansion

The actor said there is no money in Nollywood for them to acquire such wealth to buy mansions, a statement that has sparked reactions

This is coming days after actor Alexx Ekubo and Nosa Rex took possession of their new houses and also shared pictures of them online

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu in a recent statement has called on the Nigerian anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to investigate male actors buying mansions.

According to Uche in a post shared on his Instagram page, actors, who are below 38 years acquiring properties should be investigated as he added that there is no money in the movie industry to take possession of such buildings.

Uche Maduagwu says there is no money in Nollywood. Credit: @uchemaduagwu

Uche said:

“Only male actors like Jim Iyke wey get known endorsement and a selected few older actors fit afford mansion. We need to educate our fans properly, no money for this industry. Na packaging everybody dey do but some few are trying to make people believe our industry dey flow with dollars and diamonds.”

See the post below:

This is coming days after actors Nosa Rex and Alexx Ekubo took possession of new houses.

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

eberechi700:

you no feet deceive me

stephen.uzochukwu:

E fit be through Shaa

andreasilas22:

“Spirit of jealousy.”

Uche Maduagwu reveals the only actress checking up on Genevieve Nnaji, drags others

Months after veteran actress Genevieve Nnaji went offline amid reports of mental breakdown, controversial actor Uche Maduagwu dragged actresses in the movie industry for not checking up on her.

Uche, in a statement, hinted that only Tonto Dikeh stood out as he stated that Nollywood only spreads bad news about colleagues.

He wrote on Instagram:

“This is so unfair, no Nollywood actress check up on aunty Genevieve again, only Mama King allegedly does. Mama King thanks for always for looking out for our legendary queen.

"Nollywood only spread bad news of colleague if them hear new tori about Genevieve wey no pleasant now, them go spread am pass radio, with different poetic words of encouragement.”

Uche’s statement also earned a like from Dikeh.

