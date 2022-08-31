Actress Etinosa Idemudia has sparked sweet reactions online after sharing a video showing her encounter with some ‘area boys’

Apparently, the individuals had stormed a movie location demanding to be paid and disrupting a planned movie shoot

Interestingly, the director at the location decided to employ the ‘area boys’ as actors and even gave them free food

Nollywood actress Etinosa Idemudia has shared an impressive video on social media showing how a film director handled some unruly ‘area boys’.

According to the actress, the individuals had stormed a movie location demanding to be paid and disrupting actors on the set from proceeding with a planned movie shoot.

Nollywood director turns 'agberos' to actors, gives them free food.

Source: Instagram

However, instead of playing into their demands, the movie director played a fast one on the ‘area boys’ and got them to participate in the movie shoot.

The individuals were cast as extras for the production and also given plates of free food for their services.

Surprisingly, the director proceeded to compensate the ‘area boys’ with cash after they worked to earn it. According to Etinosa, some of them actually have talents for acting.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react

Ken_sees_you said:

"Despite the fact that these so called agberos intended to distrupt her movie session, her ability to think outside the box was not only resourceful but also yielded a positive outcome. We rise by lifting others even when they dont like us, we show them love."

shu_gha11 said:

"If na NBS now she go dey shout dey show herself."

enosglam_touch said:

"That's one hell of a smart move."

magegelove said:

"Really nice they just need something to do."

nuel50 said:

"Na so director supposed to behave. Not like NKECHI BLESSING fighting them like agbero."

iamkingdinero2 said:

"No be everything be Gidi Gidi."

