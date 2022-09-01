Popular skit maker Craze Clown weighed in on the issue of corruption in Nigeria as he said almost 90 per cent of the citizens, including himself, are guilty

Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Iwueke better known as Craze Clown claimed that more than 80 per cent of Nigerians have benefitted from corruption in the country.

In a tweet via his official Twitter handle, Craze Clown said some benefitted knowingly while others never knew it was corruption.

Craze Clown says corruption has eaten deep into the system. Credit: @crazeclown

The skit maker also listed some corrupt practices, including paying to skip long queues and getting admission into a school.

In his words:

“Almost 80-90% of the citizens have benefitted from corruption one way or the other? Even unknowingly. Either by paying to skip long queues or paying to get admission? The list goes on! Shows you how much corruption has eaten deep into the system. It’s really bad. I’m guilty .”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Craze Clown’s claim of corruption

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions below:

domingo_loso:

"Well in all honesty he is right but abeg, the one wey dem go dey loot billions and billions, wey dem suppose use the money improve economic situation. Omo we are tired."

thefitikomgirl:

"Confess wetin you wan confess, but no drag us inside."

kallykuhn:

"Hope you guy are not looking for a suitable line to support landlord of Lagos?."

legendary_dynamac102:

"No be now we need this one ☝️ how we fit reduce am na the question. E get people way this thing go empower .. e dey similar to who never f up hands in the air."

ernah_beaby:

"We all g@uilty but E get c@rupti@n wey big pass corrupti@n…..ask p@litians."

Craze Clown shares his experience with Lekki hospital staff who didn't know the word toddler

Popular Nigerian comedian Craze Clown left people sharing different views and opinions on social media after he posted a story.

In his post on his Instagram story channel, the father of one said that he called a hospital in Lekki late in the night because of his child.

Craze Clown mentioned to the voice behind the phone that he would be bringing in a toddler, and to his dismay, the person asked what a toddler is.

