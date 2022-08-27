Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has dropped some tips for married couples as she said she doesn’t move without his permission

This comes as the actress and her hubby continue to celebrate their eleventh wedding anniversary as they shared more pics

Mercy’s revelation has stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers as many gushed over the celebrity couple

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson and her husband continue to make headlines as they celebrate their 11th wedding anniversary.

Mercy in a recent post via her social media timeline shared a cute picture of her, her husband Prince Okojie as she revealed she never does anything with her man’s permission.

Mercy Johnson gushes about hubby. Credit: @mercyjohnson

Source: Instagram

The talented actress went to gush over her hubby as she confessed her love for him.

In her words:

“You have done me well Lord......I could ask for nothing more. @princeodiokojie ❤ , My friend and Partner My gossip gee and quarrelling paddy . I have never moved without your permission and blessings .Words alone cannot praise you my Love.. God bless you babe....Love you today and always...Cheers to another chapter.”

Fans react as Mercy Johnson says she doesn't do anything with hubby's permission

chinneyloveofficial:

"So beautiful…. just look at my baby divine in that corner Happy anniversary sis."

ceolumineeofficial:

"Keep moving my Dearest @mercyjohnsonokojie You're a wonderful , amazing Mother to your Children and I am very proud of you happy Anniversary to your family."

funkejenifaakindele:

"Beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️."

realchidimmaaneke:

"Congratulations sis, Happy Anniversary sis, The Lord Bless & protect your family ."

benitaonyiuke:

"This is all shades of beautiful ."

Mercy Johnson and hubby mark 11th wedding anniversary in style

Honouring her traditional wedding anniversary on August 26, Mercy Johnson Okojie took to social media to bless her fans with some Asoke goodness.

The Nollywood actress posted some gorgeous and heart-warming photos with her husband alongside their children.

In the photos, the curvaceous mother of four sported the uniform striped traditional look with hers designed in a form-fitted style that flattered her curves. Her three daughters also rocked a similar look, each sporting a playful touch.

