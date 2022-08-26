Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to social media to celebrate her traditional wedding anniversary

The movie star, who has been married for eleven years, sported a uniform asoke look with her husband

The couple got married in August 2021 and have been blessed with four adorable children

Honouring her traditional wedding anniversary on August 26, Mercy Johnson Okojie has taken to social media to bless her fans with some asoke goodness.

The Nollywood actress posted some gorgeous and heart-warming photos with her husband alongside their children.

The couple marked their anniversary in a uniform style. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

In the photos, the curvaceous mother of four sported the uniform striped traditional look with hers designed in a form-fitted style that flattered her curves.

Her three daughters also rocked a similar look, each sporting a playful touch.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Her husband, Prince Odio Okojie and his son sported the same design as the entire family accessorised with coral beads.

Sharing the photos, she captioned:

"Chapter 11.....@princeodiokojie held my hands and promised never to let it go....we still fresh like yesterday...Thank you lord."

The pain in fashion: Video of bride in fitted corset dress unable to sit up goes viral

Looking good is good business, but as is the case with almost everything, there are downsides to keeping things glam.

A bride recently left internet users amused after she was captured lying down inside a car due to the fitting of her dress.

As is the case with most Ghanaian weddings these days, the bride sported a red bedazzled corset dress which appeared to hug her torso tightly.

Tiwa Savage's memorable music video outfits in the last 8 years

African Bad Girl Tiwa Savage is one of Nigeria's most successful musicians, and her journey throughout the years is note-worthy.

Breaking into the Nigerian music scene at age 30 in the year 2010, the mother of one has remained on the music throne since then.

However, as the years passed, so did her sound and her sense of style. As witnessed in some of her music videos, the Somebody Son crooner went through a style evolution worthy of note.

Source: Legit.ng