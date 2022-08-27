Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro is celebrating a decade in the Nigerian entertainment industry in a special way

The talented actress shared a video of her showing some dance moves that had never been seen

Osas also penned an appreciation message to everyone who stood by her, as she left many of her fans gushing

Popular Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro is celebrating her 10th year in the Nigerian entertainment industry, today August 27, 2022.

To make it even special Osas, went on to drop an amazing dance video where she showed some dance steps many never knew she possessed.

Osas Ighodaro clocks a decade in the Nigerian entertainment industry. Credit: @officialosas

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video via her Instagram page, Osas wrote:

“10 years ago, this day, I embarked on a journey to Nigeria - not my first trip to Naija - but certainly a trip that changed my life….forever. In celebration of my 10 years in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry; please enjoy: ‘Water, Wata’ - Osas Celebrating 10 years!! For me, the element of water incapsulates a beautiful representation of my time in Naija thus far; my Flow, my Fight & my Freedom!!!”

Osas revealed she was meant to stay in Naija for just 6 months as she penned an appreciation message to God for her achievements over the years.

See the video below:

Fans gush over Osas Ighodaro’s dance video

iamshaffybello:

"Okayyyyyyy!!! You did that! many more years of triumph darling ."

lilianyeri:

"Very very beautiful, Congratulations Osas and it was a great pleasure working with you on this."

f8warrihobaby:

"Congratulations Osas. One of the most talented ❤️."

scurrygodwin:

"Yasssss….congrats girl… we love your energy."

eazyrelo_muzik:

"From a distance, Real Amazing person ! Love you❤️."

jasonabaga:

"Chai see my boo abeg ❤️ all protocols duly observed ."

ivys_place_:

"That’s my babygirl❤️❤️❤️ it’s was absolutely fun working on this project ✨✨✨."

