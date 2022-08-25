Relationship expert Blessing CEO recently met Nollywood’s Iyabo Ojo, and she was more than excited about the meetup

Blessing, who is gearing up for an event, appeared to have personally delivered an invitation package to the popular movie star

A video posted on Instagram captured the moment the ladies hugged it out and exchanged warm pleasantries

Controversial relationship therapist Blessing CEO couldn’t contain her excitement after she recently met movie star, Iyabo Ojo.

From indications, the relationship expert who is gearing up for the launch of a new business visited the actress with a special invitation package.

Blessing CEO visits Iyabo Ojo's luxury mansion for 1st time. Photo: @officialblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing shared a video on her Instagram page showing the moment she was ushered into Ojo’s tastefully furnished living room.

The actress appeared all warm and friendly as she embraced Blessing and received her special invite.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the relationship expert wrote:

“Great personality and strong one at that Anuty @iyaboojofespris Thanks mami you are so warm ❤️.”

See below:

Social media users react

prettymikeoflagos said:

"So this ur backyard don waka this early morning."

connieeze said:

"Blessing CEO has met the entire CACUS of entertainment. Omoooooooh, you are a force to reckon with biko."

hair_by_ijefine said:

"Blessing wey my invitation card abeg i wan come touch nyash o."

baby_shayo said:

"Wow....iyabo ojo is gonna be there❤️ so proud of u ceo greater heights to attain."

beautybyjanee_ said:

"Awww I love how she’s connecting with great people ."

blessedby_the_glory_ said:

"I don’t why I like her so much. Really strong personality . Aunty Iyabo !!"

that_benue_geh said:

"Ma'am iyabo ojo, beautiful woman and a goal getter. I love women who despite all, revenged with success and wealth."

Blessing CEO says women don't want love from men

Legit.ng previously reported that Blessing CEO shared her thoughts on what women want from their relationships.

According to the self-acclaimed relationship expert, a lot of women want help, be it financial or emotional, and not love.

Blessing stated that this is the main reason women stay chasing men. Nigerians reacted differently to her statement.

Source: Legit.ng