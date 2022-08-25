It was a funny and odd moment for Nollywood actor Charles Okocha as a female fan that was star-struck cornered him on his way to the restaurant

The actor, who appeared surprised, couldn’t help but wait to give the lady the attention that she wanted

In a video uploaded on Instagram by the actor, the fan could be seen resting her head on the actor’s manhood and shouting, ‘oh my God is this you?’

Nollywood actor Charles Okocha, also known as Igwe 2pac, has shared how a female fan that was star-struck showed him some fan love recently upon sighting him.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the actor explained that he was on his way to a restaurant when the lady accosted him and didn’t let him go.

Charles Okocha and star-struck female fan. Credit: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

The young lady could be seen in the video grabbing Charles, resting her head on the actor’s manhood and shouting, ‘oh my God, is this you?’.

The actor had no choice but to wait for the lady to finish expressing herself while he recorded the moment.

In a caption to the video on his Instagram page, Igwe 2pac said the lady’s expression was fan love as he wrote: “fan love, we asaaaa.”

Colleagues and fans react to Charles Okocha’s video

Babarex0:

"My Broda. Check ur balls …"

Ashagangali:

"Fan luv sha, this one na gbenusi luv."

Nellyfundz1:

"Na gbola she dey feel, nor be fan."

Justmarley_ngm:

"This one just dey rest her HEAD on top your HEAD‍♂️."

Mimilake7474:

"She is definitely taping some free current as NEPA no dey gree give us light.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Chigozie_ehim1:

"Yetunde remove your face from there immediately.

Viperthewiper_ent:

"Why she dey put head for there naaaa ."

Mercywhite220:

"You didn't any other place hug him? This my gender self."

