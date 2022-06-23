Former Nigerian celebrity couple, Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade’s daughter, Azariah, recently clocked a new age

The little girl turned six on June 21, 2022, and her movie star parents threw her a lovely birthday party

Azariah’s parents also shared birthday photos and fun clips from the party on social media to the joy of fans

Popular Nollywood stars, Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade’s daughter, Azariah, recently turned a new age to the joy of fans.

Little Azariah clocked the age of six and her celebrity parents made sure it was a special and memorable occasion.

The celebrant’s father, flew into Nigeria from the US for his baby girl as they threw her a birthday party.

Actress Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade's daughter's 6th birthday party. Photos: @gbenroajibade

Source: Instagram

Despite being an estranged couple, Osas was also present at her daughter’s party with her ex-husband, Gbenro.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Gbenro shared a video showing fun moments from the occasion as well as what he called the after party.

The clip showed Azariah at her birthday cake table with her father who carried her as they smiled for the camera.

Another part of the video also showed the celebrant and her father taking a swim at a lovely pool.

In the caption Gbenro wrote:

“PARTY AFTER PARTY!!!”

See the clip below:

See another photo of the celebrant with her parents at the party below:

Internet users react to snaps from Azariah’s birthday party

Read what some of them had to say below:

Ivie_okujaye:

“See your proud face . Gorgeous Azariah .”

Elzie_bei:

“Azariah❤️❤️”

Rosesempire:

“She's so cute .”

Jossynme:

“So beautiful ! The lyrics of the music got me emotional though!. I pray the God of second chances comes through for you!”

Beautiful_wumi:

“Pls you guys should just come back together as one family ❤️.”

Elizabeth.wadoh:

“Please i wish you guys should reconcile bcos of your daughter.”

Aishaibraheem2:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Awwwwnnnn it's the show love for me.”

Nice one.

Source: Legit.ng