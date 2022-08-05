Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri stirred funny reactions after she penned an apology to those she might have offended during her pregnancy period

According to the popular and talented actress, she was not to be blamed as it was the pregnancy hormones

Her apology has stirred funny responses from her colleagues as well as fans and followers, who took to her page to comment

There are claims of pregnant women coming up with different behaviour during the nine-month pregnancy stage, and it appears popular Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri may have experienced one.

The talented actress, who recently welcomed a new baby, took to her social media timeline to tender an apology to everyone she might have offended during her pregnancy period.

Ruth pushed the blame on pregnancy hormones as she stirred funny reactions from her colleagues as well as fans and followers.

In her words:

“Anybody I have offended in the last 9 months, please forgive me, it's pregnancy hormones. But anybody that offended me in last 9 months avoid me. You have issues.”

Funny reactions as Mo Bimpe tenders apology

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

babarex0:

"What of me. Wey u use pregnancy act with. We made mad wife with pregnancy . U gats tell me sorry personally ."

jst_l.u.v.e.t.h:

" Mama this is Friday morning vawulence oh ."

bellagrace_fashion:

"if you don’t get it forget it."

sandra_o_kennedy:

" you are forgiven."

Ruth Kadiri welcomes second child

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ruth Kadiri on July 20, welcomed her second child, a baby girl, into the world.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kadiri shared a beautiful photo shortly after birthing her child at the hospital.

She also shared adorable and dreamy maternity shoot photos taken before her baby arrived. Kadiri's post also included how desperately she wanted another child and the names she had been given.

She wrote:

"Dear Emerald-Chizaram-Ezerika born 20th of July 2022. I want you to know that I prayed for you. Waited for you. Loved you before I met you. And you have made our lives a complete reminder that God answers prayers❤️"

