Wednesday, August 24, was Actor Lekan Olatunji’s birthday, and according to him, it was his best birthday ever

The actor, in a chat with Legit.ng recounted how his colleagues, friends, family and fans showed him immense love on his recent birthday

He said, even though he had spent millions on treatment since the accident, which almost claimed his life, he is grateful to be alive to witness yet another birthday.

The year 2022 will be special in actor Lekan Olatunji’s story as he cheated death in a ghastly motor accident.

On Wednesday, August 24, the actor celebrated his birthday, and according to him, it was a special one, and he tagged it as his best birthday ever.

Actor Lekan Olatunji grateful on his birthday. Credit: @lekanolatunji01

Source: Instagram

Speaking with Legit.ng on why his last birthday was special, the Ogun state-based movie producer recounted how his colleagues, friends, family and fans bombarded his house in Abeokuta with gifts and surprise treats.

He said:

“This year’s birthday was special to me because it could have been the other way round where they would be saying, oh, he died two months ago, but I thank God that wasn’t the case.

Since he was discharged from the hospital, Olatunji said he had been spending a lot on his treatment, having spent over N3 million on treatments while in the hospital.

Speaking further about his birthday celebration, the actor explained that he didn’t want to make noise about it, but before he knew it, his fans and colleagues made it a big one.

“We had to cook thrice to entertain guests at my house in Abeokuta. People flooded my house with gifts and the love was just so massive. As early as 6 am, people were already at my place with surprise birthday treats and they were even queueing to come in one after the other,” the actor said.

He, however, thanked God for being alive to witness such a great occasion and acknowledged the support of the TAMPAN President, Bolaji Amusan (Mr Latin), the Ogun state Governor of TAMPAN, Owolabi Ajasa, Odunlade Adekola, Femi Adebayo, Opeyemi Aiyeola, Fausat Balogun and many more during his time on the sick bed.

Popular Yoruba actor Lekan Olatunji recounts experience from hospital bed

It would be recalled that Nollywood actor Lekan Olatunji gave his account to Legit.ng on how he cheated death in a serious motor accident.

The Actor who spoke from the hospital bed recounted that he was on his way to a movie location and boarded public transport because he doesn’t like driving himself a long distance.

He also spoke about how his colleagues have rallied around him since the unfortunate incident, which has since kept him in the hospital bed for over two weeks.

