The Onitgbo of Tigbo Aworiland has given his reasons for conferring the chieftaincy title of Amuludun on singer Portable

The monarch said apart from the fact that the singer has his roots in the town, he is respectful and that the public’s view of Portable was different from how he viewed him

The singer’s coronation as Amuludun of Tigbo Aworiland was celebrated alongside the annual Tigbo day, and famous veteran singer Obesere was also in attendance

The traditional ruler of Tigbo Aworiland in Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Oba Olabode Thomas-Fagbayi, the Onitigbo of Tigbo, has explained why he conferred a chieftaincy title on singer Portable.

The controversial street sensation was made chief of Tigbo kingdom on Tuesday, August 24, amidst celebration in the town.

There had been mixed reactions on social media about why anyone would make Portable, known for his 'thug-like' behaviour and words, a chief.

However, the Onitigbo of Tigbo had spoken to Premium Times about why he made the singer a chief in his town.

According to the traditional ruler, the singer has roots in the town as his mother is from Tigbo, and the singer also lived there.

The monarch added that even though many people have different opinions about the singer, he sees a different person in him (Portable).

Onitigbo described Portable as being respectful, so he decided to make him chief of his town.

He said:

“Portable was passing through this area and threw money at people, and in the process, many people got injured. Because of that, I sent for him to come to my palace, and he came twice, even when I wasn’t around. So, one day, I was walking on the road and saw him driving; I called for him, and he immediately came with his boys, and they all prostrated on the road.

The king also addressed the rumour that he was paid to make the Zazu crooner a chief, saying “he is someone God has blessed” and that the rumour wasn’t true.

