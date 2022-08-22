Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to enjoy motherhood after welcoming her second son

The movie star finally arrived in Nigeria with her baby boy after his birth and her mother, Rita, shared the news online

The proud grandmother posted an adorable picture of herself gushing over her grandson as fans congratulated them

Much loved Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has finally returned to the country after the birth of her second son, Khalif.

Recall that Regina welcomed her new child on June 29, which also happened to be her first son’s birthday.

The newborn mom who welcomed her child abroad stayed back there for over a month and even went on vacation with her husband and all her stepchildren.

Regina Daniels arrives in Nigeria with newborn son. Photos: @regina.daniels, @ritadaniels

In a new development, Regina has finally returned to Nigeria with her newborn and the news was shared online by her mother, Rita Daniels.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the proud grandmother posted a photo of herself gushing over the baby boy. She accompanied the photo with a caption where she gave thanks to God.

She wrote:

“Thank God for safety and success trip back home with prince khalifa.”

See the post below:

Congratulations pour in for Regina Daniels and newborn son as they return to Nigeria

Read some of the well wishes from celebs and fans below:

Adaeze.onuigbo:

“Welcome home mommy ❤️❤️❤️”

St_monica_james:

“Welcome home baby❤️❤️”

Isaac.chinwe:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️ priceless moment.”

Ella.chigozie:

“Welcome home mommy n my lil prince.”

Official_samuelgodfrey:

“Welcome home.”

Ufuoma.jacob:

“We give God all d Glory ❤️”

O.orah_:

“We thank God ❤️❤️❤️”

Chiom_a993:

“Welcome sunshine.”

Sylviaddiva:

“So beautiful.”

Sylviaddiva:

“Beautiful Mami and handsome grandson.”

Nice one.

