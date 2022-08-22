Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, is in the news after she finally reacted to critics of her outfits

The Bloody Samaritan crooner replied hee detractors with a video message posted on social media

Ayra’s response to her critics drew a series of mixed reactions from Nigerians as they shared their thoughts

Talented Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, has finally responded to whining on social media about her mode of dressing.

The 20-year-old MAVIN crooner has been known to dress freely while rocking revealing outfits and it sparked complaints from some netizens.

In reaction to her detractors, the Bloody Samaritan crooner posted a video of herself singing one of her songs that appeared to have an apt response.

Ayra Starr replies critics of her skimpy outfits.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Ayra rocked a skimpy red romper as she sang the words:

“Let me live the way I want motherf*cker. Eff society, eff you wanna be’s, eff your hypocrisy, don’t want any part of this.”

See the video below:

Ayra Starr stirs mixed reactions over her reply to critics of her outfits

The music star’s response to her haters drew a series of mixed comments from netizens. Read some of them below:

Vheeny_:

“True true one yard of handkerchief is enough for her”

Heleneneoche:

“person Dey wear cloth una still Dey complain ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️na bra she wear like dis ‍♀️‍♀️.”

Ikukunkemakonam:

“We were born without cloth.”

Possi__bility:

“Buh she for dey cover her body small.”

Chynneji:

“I love this...people expect me to be dressing a particular a way.”

Cynthiajoycecynthia:

“If na Rihanna wear r...am now them go say na mteww .”

Holinexdecor:

“Sincerely speaking , why she nor like to wear clothes.”

Real_stephanie.kelly:

“If you like use handkerchief take sew cloth that your business sis.”

Interesting.

Ayra Starr cries out in embarrassment after meeting Davido while wearing bonnet

Popular Nigerian singer, Ayra Starr, left many fans amused after she shared her embarrassing encounter with Davido.

Taking to her social media pages, the Bloody Samaritan crooner noted that she had just met the DMW boss while looking less than her best.

The music star explained in a tweet that she met Davido while she was wearing a bonnet on her head.

On her Instagram story, she shared a photo of herself looking downcast while rocking the bonnet and accompanied it with a crying emoji.

