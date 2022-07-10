Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently shared the funny exchange she had with her mother, Rita

In the trending video, Rita was seen counting several $100 bills as she demanded omugwo (babysitting) fees from Regina

According to Rita, her daughter has to pay for the time she spent babysitting her newborn baby boy

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita, have continued to banter and share bonding moments.

In a recent post shared on the film star’s Instagram page, her mother was seen taxing her to pay for omugwo (babysitting).

Rita was seen counting several $100 bills as she explained that she has to task her daughter for omugwo.

Regina Daniels' mother demands 'omugwo' fees from daughter. Photos: @rita.daniels06, Regina Daniels

She said:

“You have to pay. At least I’m here for omugwo.”

Regina was heard in the background laughing at her mother’s statement and seemed surprised that she had to pay for babysitting.

In response to Regina’s reaction, Rita said:

“Ehn ehn how much? Compared to my time that you took from me. So balancing?”

See the funny video below:

Internet users react to Regina Daniels and her mother’s exchange

Read what some of them had to say below:

Talktogold:

“No be 1m be tat.”

Theayoadejumo__:

“Cruise .”

Charles_tijan:

“Her dreams has sure come true.”

Q_meenahh:

“Pls collect from Ned too .”

Wendy_adamma:

“Why won’t she pay? Collect from Ned too .”

Zohann15:

“Living her dream through her daughter .”

Ayzne_:

“That’s all she has ever wanted.”

Nice one.

Regina Daniels' mum tells her to start working on herself moments after childbirth

On Snapchat, the actress shared a video where she revealed the advice her mother gave to her just moments after giving birth.

According to the new mother, her own mum, Rita, was already calling for pepper soup spices to be brought while telling her to start working on herself.

The actress expressed surprise at her mother’s words on the first day of delivery.

She shared a video where she spoke on the advice her mother gave her on social media and internet users reacted to it in different interesting ways.

