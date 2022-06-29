It is no longer news that popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is now a mother of two young boys

The movie star has now shared a sneak peek of her second son after posting a video of herself feeding him

Regina also explained that her mother has advised her to start working on herself just a few moments after delivery

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to cause a buzz on social media over the birth of her second son, Amman

In a new development, the movie star took to social media to wow fans with a sneak peek of her newborn.

Taking to her Snapchat profile, the mother of two shared a video of herself cradling her newborn while feeding him.

Regina Daniels' shares sneak peek of son, mother advises her after 2nd childbirth

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Regina added that she is addicted to her baby Amman.

Regina Daniels’ mum advises her to start working on her body after childbirth

Also on Snapchat, the actress shared a video where she revealed the advice her mother gave to her just moments after giving birth.

According to the new mother, her own mum Rita was already calling for pepper soup spices to be brought while telling her to start working on herself.

The actress expressed surprise at her mother’s words on the first day of delivery. See the video below:

Internet users react to Regina Daniels’ exchange with mother

Read what some fans had to say about Rita Daniels’ advice below:

Rayleebelle:

“First thing you should do is have enough rest.”

Chichi1beke:

““Start working on yourself now”? Immediately after giving birth? Why? What’s the rush? Omo, na them sabi. Congrats.”

Realfeelings7701:

“She can't afford for Pa Ned to replace you my dear.... sukumusiromus abi how dem de talk am. By the way you're so beautiful .”

Tanabluemagic:

“Congrats to her .”

Chummyiscul:

“Very strong girl .”

Miracle_jackylove:

“She wouldn't know her mom is fighting for her good make pa Ned no do errer.”

Regina Daniels shares baby bump photo after birth of 2nd son

Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko, announced the great news of the birth of her second child on social media and it was met with a series of reactions.

Regina on the other hand confirmed the news with a recent post on her official social media page.

Taking to her Instagram profile, the new mother of two finally shared a baby bump photo to the joy of her fans.

Source: Legit.ng