Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels appears to be enjoying her life to the fullest with her family

The movie star recently went online to post a video of herself with her kids and stepchildren on a vacation in Jordan

She showed the beautiful nightlife with the belly dancer, as well as them having mud baths to the joy of fans

Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels, has continued to update her online fans on what it is like to be a billionaire’s wife.

The mother of two has been known to flaunt her family and this time was not any different after they all went on vacation to Jordan.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Regina posted a video compilation of how the trip went.

Regina Daniels and family go and vacation to Jordan. Photos: @regina.daniels

In the clip, she showcased the beautiful city with belly dancers, as well as her billionaire husband carrying their son as they drove to The Dead Sea where they had a mud bath.

Regina, in her caption, noted that it was one of her favourite places and that the mud is so good for one’s skin.

She wrote:

“A visit to one of my favorite place. The Dead Sea !!! The mud is so good on one’s skin… so I always make out time for it …. This time, it’s with a full squad ”

See the video below:

Fans gush over Regina’s vacation video with her family

Read what some of them had to say below:

Morayo3__:

“Sun + iPhone ”

Obaa4578:

“U are beautiful ”

Mimiukegbu:

“Skin like milk baby girl.”

Ebelleokaro:

“Nice Holiday, Good for the Soul❤️”

Joy_blizz66:

“Rich Aunt vibes please ”

Florianosimeone:

“When are you coming to visit Italy.”

luxurygiftandpillow:

“Nice one.”

Nellyjosephofficial:

“Life is good ❤️”

Eddyadegoke:

“Beautiful ❤️❤️ is the motherhood banging body for me .”

"You finally did your body": Regina Daniels' brother teases her

Popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ body has now come under scrutiny on social media after her brother dropped an interesting comment under her post.

Just recently, the mother of two took to her official Instagram page to share a series of new photos of herself.

One of the snaps showed the actress turning her backside to the camera as she showed it off, and it raised a number of interesting reactions, including one from her big brother, Sammy West.

Sammy West left a comment under Regina’s post where he hinted that she had gone under the knife. According to him, she finally did her body.

