Veteran Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, recently turned 45 and she made sure to celebrate it in a loud way

The much-loved movie star noted that she will dance like David danced and proceeded to share a fun dancing video online

In the clip, Akindele collaborated with a professional content creator as she switched outfits while dancing hard

Top Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, clocked 45 on August 24, and she made sure to treat her fans to a nice display of her talent.

Taking to her official social media page, the movie star posted a video of her showing off her impressive dance moves.

The movie star who has been known to greatly love dancing had ample opportunity to showcase her steps in the birthday video.

Funke Akindele displays impressive dance moves on 45th birthday. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

In the clip, the mother of two collaborated with a content creator, @Iamitom, as they both transitioned into wearing different outfits while displaying their lovely and energetic choreographed steps.

Taking to the caption of the video, Funke explained the reason behind her dance video to mark her birthday. According to the actress, she will dance like David danced.

In her words:

“Today is my Birthday!!! I will surely dance like David danced!!! Thanks @iamitom for this very creative video. Enjoy everyone!!”

See the video below:

Internet users gush over Funke Akindele’s dance video for 45th birthday

The dance video generated a lot of interesting reactions on social media, as many people revealed how impressed they were with it. Read some of their comments below:

Nancyisimeofficial:

“I Love it oooo Happy Birthday Aunty Mi❤️”

Paschalinealex24:

“Osheeeey mama ”

Femisoro:

“LOVE IT! Happy Birthday!!! God’s blessings now and forever ma, love you. ❤️”

Laolugbenjo:

“O madt gan ”

Thearinolao:

“Birthday doings! ”

Nikkilaoye:

“Oshheeeey..what a maaad birthday groove...Happy birthday sis.”

Veeiye:

“You killed it mama! ❤️”

Deyemitheactor:

“E be like say na dance be the new political update! ”

Itskerenkezia_:

“It’s plentyyyyOya give them!!!! Energetic Queen! Age with grace ma. My new favourite video! My woman. Happy birthday Mama @funkejenifaakindele #fortyfine45.”

Fabmumng:

“Happy birthday to the most creative & versatile of them all ❤️❤️❤️.”

Tigernutsrepublic:

“So beautiful to watch . Love it ❤️.”

Nice one.

JJC celebrates ex-wife Funke Akindele with emotional video on birthday

Popular musician JJC Skillz and his estranged wife, Funke Akindele Bello, have left social media users asking questions about the true state of their union.

This comes after JJC took many by surprise with a beautiful post dedicated to Funke on the occasion of her 45th birthday.

JJC who announced their separation months ago went the extra mile in curating a video that featured some of their cherished moments together.

Source: Legit.ng