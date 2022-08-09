Veteran comic actor Saka’s residence in the Abeokuta area of Ogun state was reportedly attacked by armed robbers

The report disclosed the armed robbers demanded the sum of N20 million from the actor before they beat him up after they were unable to get the money

The report has since sparked different reactions from Nigerians, some of who are fans of the talented actor

Popular Nigerian comic actor Afeez Oyetoro better known as Saka, is making headlines over a report that armed robbers attacked his residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

A report via PMNews revealed that the robbers, who stormed the actor’s home early Tuesday morning, demanded the sum of N20 million.

Robbers attack Saka's home in Abeokuta. Credit: @saka

The robbers were said to have beaten the actor after he was unable to give them the outrageous sum from him as they carted away his mobile phones and laptops, among others.

Ssaka’s friend, Kayode Soaga confirmed the incident as an extract from his statement read:

“Three other houses on the street were robbed with more devastating effect. They broke the burglary proof and went straight to him demanding #20 million or his life. Threatening to kill and destroy.

“He begged and pleaded. They later came down to #3 million naira which he said he doesn’t have. They dazed him with a resounding slap etc. The armed robbers packed all android phones, iPhones, laptops, and all available cash in the home. Also collected all ATM cards. The robbers came with POS to empty money in açcounts.”

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions on Twitter, see them below:

obatrendy:

"If he didn’t have a laptop they would’ve gone with semo. The country touch everybody."

mc_9tro:

"Did they think he had money stashed in his house? 20m for what exactly? Thank God he didn't get hurt."

frankie:

"Broke robbers don enter one chance."

