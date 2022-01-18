Nigerian women are unashamedly gushing over a video of Nollywood actor Saka and his son on social media

The video showed the father and his handsome son in a car as they decided to act to a hilarious voice in the background

Some women started to ask for the young man's personal social media handle while others wanted to know if he's not taken

Comic actor Oyetoro Hafiz and his cute son recently got Nigerians women melting on social media.

A video of the actor and his son acting to a hilarious voiceover was spotted online. The men were in a car and the actor was on his phone when his son asked if he could meet him.

With funny facial expressions, Saka answered and said he doesn't do bank transfers.

A video of Saka and his son surfaces online. Photos: @datswassup

Source: Instagram

While the video was funny to some people, others were particularly interested in the son of the actor.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The young man had a full beard, fair in complexion with a glowing skin that would get any woman to want him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

beautifixx:

"His son took all the beards daddy should have. So cute."

yorubafanta:

"Is he single? Asking for a friend."

kofoworola__:

"His handle?"

danthemccoy:

"Imagine having Saka as your dad. The laughs and the memories go boku."

augustee_na:

"Wow so cute."

_tolut:

"Baba werey typical mad man his pikin fine oo."

mabels.l:

"This man is a real clown."

sandyy.o:

"E Dey enter my eyes oh."

realdj_de_vine_zims

"Oh boy."

Seyi Edun and her baby boy

Yoruba actress Seyi Edun shared a photo with her actor husband Adeniyi Johnson. In the photo, a young boy called Semilore was spotted standing in front of the couple as they posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, Adeniyi and Seyi's hands were seen placed on Semilore's shoulders.

In the caption that accompanied the post, the Yoruba actress wished her followers a happy Sunday. She then introduced the boy as her baby.

As expected, the actress' followers had something to say about her post. Her husband Adeniyi was one of the people who reacted in her comment section.

Source: Legit.ng