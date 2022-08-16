A Nigerian police officer has been commended for his exemplary show of moral excellence after he rejected a bribe of $200,000, approximately N83m

The officer identified as SP Daniel Amah is attached to the Kano state police command and was said to have rejected the whopping sum from armed rubbers

The Inspector General of Poice, Usman Baba has sent a commendation letter to the officer in celebration of his uprightness and honesty

In what many Nigerians have described as a rare occurrance, a policeman named SP Daniel Amah attached to the Kano state police command has rejected a bribe offer from armed robbers.

What has baffled many people is the huge sum of money the officer rejected from armed rubbers.

The IGP, Usman Baba has commended the honest officer. Photo credit: Daily Nigerian, and Facebookk/Itse Joseph Ammah.

He is morally upright

According to the story, SP Amah refused to collect the money amounting to $200,000, approximately N83m.

His rejection of the said sum reportedly led to the arrest and prosecution of one Ali Zaki and others involved in the said crime.

IG of police rewards him

Meanwhile the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has commended SP Amah for his exemplary show of leadership.

A commendation letter from the IG was presented to SP Amah by the acting commissioner of police in Kano state, DCP Abubakar Zubairu.

He said:

“Amah was highly commended for maintaining outstanding excellent work, uncommon focus, dedication to duty and exhibition of sound professionalism.

“Leading to the arrest and prosecution of one Ali Zaki and some police officers in a case of an armed robbery involving the sum of N320.5 million and also rejecting 200,000 dollars offered to him as a bribe.”

The story was later posted on Instagram by @instablog9ja where it got a lot of reactions from Nigerians.

See the post below:

Nigerians on Instagram react

@goldsgloworganics said:

"Well done Comrade."

@deejaygfunk commented:

"It’s fine, we should not expect rewards for being upright. Like husbands expecting some kind of rewards for being faithful to their wives."

@billionairewifey said

"We still have good Police officer."

