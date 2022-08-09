Yul Edochie’s 2nd wife and actress Judy Austin penned an appreciation message to fans who have been supporting her

The actress, who shared some cute pictures, said she loved her fans in return while adding that she doesn’t take them for granted

Judy’s statement has, however, stirred mixed reactions from online users, as some continue to drag her over her relationship with Yul

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie’s second wife and actress Judy Austin is making headlines after she penned an appreciation message to fans for the love and support she is getting from them.

Judy spoke on the need to always be happy while adding that she doesn’t take her fans for granted.

It it is good to always stay happy: Judy Austin

Sharing some pictures via her Instagram page, she wrote:

“It it is good to always stay happy!!! E get why. I see the love and support everyday and I don’t take it for granted. Love you guys too much.”

See her post below:

Mixed reactions as Judy Austin pens appreciation message to fans

Some of the actress’ followers couldn’t help but disagree with her statement, while others continued to hail her. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chinenyej657:

"Upon all this ur beauy u be second wife nawa for u."

doricamtonga:

"Not the original structure and complexion but bought very soon it will fade away ."

faithukpong_:

"Which love?? After deleting comment, nobody love u Judy...leave someone's husband alone before we can love u."

shakirakasaba:

"Who give you love and support abi ..please go rest happiness snatcher ..a begoo you go give may so much stress and here preaching ppo must stay happy..while you the reason y someone is not happy preach something now."

anuebunwasandra:

"We don’t love u ."

jen462022

This lady is very fine o and fully endowed ..just that the story behind her no gree make we see this beauty ..online inlaws no gree

Many bash Judy Austin as she lists loveable qualities

Popular actor Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin can almost do nothing right in the eyes of Nigerians since they decided to get married.

Judy, in a post on her Instagram page, highlighted her amazing qualities such that anyone who didn't love her back would find it tragic.

The actress, who also shared a lovely photo of herself capped it up and called herself a phenomenal woman.

Source: Legit.ng