One of Davido's Baby mama, Chioma Rowland took to her Instagram page to reveal how she uses her phone

The beautiful mother of one noted that she hardly answers her calls and hates being contacted by people

Chioma also made it known that she is not acting funny it is just who she is, Nigerians have reacted to the post

As mobile phones used to be everyone's companions some people are not so used to them, one of such people is Davido's baby mama Chioma Rowland.

Chioma took to her Instagram story to share a post about how she uses her phones and confirmed that the people close to her know she is like that.

Chioma reveals her phone etiquette. Credit: @chefchi

Source: Instagram

The mother of one reposted a post that reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"I really do not text back, I barely answer my phone. I just hate being contacted. I do it to everybody, don't think I'm acting funny with you, it's just me I can't help it.."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

Social media users have reacted differently to the strange phone etiquette.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Reg_g:

"If they want to talk to you, they’ll talk to you, simple. Don’t stress it."

Mykelovve:

"We gotta stop this we are all busy, it’s who you make time for is who you truly care about honestly."

Jordy____c:

"This not cute. This the same people who complain “real friends check on you” pick a side! Delusion."

Stephanie_j_williams:

"Until you’re goin through somethin, or need a friend. SMH."

Shadesbysweets:

"Keep that same understanding when you contact me too."

Nikkiguapo_:

"Then get rid of your phone? Y’all irritating with that."

Davido calls Chioma his gist partner shortly after unveiling his second son

In another interesting news about Chioma, Davido shared his relationship with her on social media.

The Stand Strong crooner shared her photo online and referred to her as his gist partner to the surprise of many fans.

The revelation came shortly after Davido publicly unveiled his second son, Dawson, with a UK-based makeup artist.

Source: Legit.ng