Popular Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe, recently left her fans on social media gushing over her beautiful family

The movie star warmed hearts after she shared a sweet video of herself with her mother and grandmothers on social media

In the adorable clip, Bimpe and her mother and grandma were seen rocking matching outfits as they danced and smiled happily

Much loved Nigerian actress, Mo Bimpe, recently caused a stir online after she showcased her mother and grandma on a rare occasion on social media.

In a recent post, the movie star jumped on a timeless social media challenge to show off the matriarchs of her family in three generations.

Bimpe was seen dancing on screen as she beckoned to her mother to come. The mum also called on her own mother, the actress’ grandmother.

Actress Mo Bimpe dances with her mother and grandma in adorable video.

Source: Instagram

All three women were rocking matching outfits with headgears as they all danced happily and flaunted their regal looks.

In the caption of the post, Bimpe explained that she felt so blessed to have been able to do the challenge with her mum and grandma. She also thanked God for keeping them in good health.

She wrote:

“3 generations SO blessed to be able to do this with my Mum and my Grandma (her mum)

I’m so grateful to God for keeping them in good health and also keeping me alive for them

May we never weep over each other to everyone reading this, May we never weep over you or your loved ones ”

See the heartwarming video below:

Internet users gush over Mo Bimpe’s video with her mum and grandma

Not long after the video was posted online, it trended and raised a number of sweet reactions from fans. Read what some of them had to say below:

