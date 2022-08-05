Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe took to her social media timeline to share some cute pictures of her mother as she turned 63

The actress lookalike sister and fashion designer also celebrated their mother with some cute lovely birthday messages

Many fans and followers of the Nigerian actress have since taken to her comment section to celebrate her mother

Barely hours after popular Yoruba actress Adebimpe Oyebade better known as Mo Bimpe, took to her social media timeline to share a cute video of her mother and grandmother, the actress has now shared some lovely birthday shoots of her mother Mercy Oyebade as she turns 63 years old on Friday, August 5.

The actress went on to pen a sweet birthday message to her mother, who she called her prayer warrior.

Actress Mo Bimpe & sister gush over mother. Credit: @mobimpe @ronnies_dynasty

Sharing the photos, Bimpe wrote:

“IYA ADEBIMPE So obsessed, love this woman so much The woman who gave me wings to fly The woman who supports my every decision The woman who sacrificed everything Thank you would never be enough mummy I love and gat you forever bestie Happy 63 birthday maami Iya daada, my prayer warrior.”

See her post below:

Mo Bimpe’s sister, Ronnie, celebrated their mother with a lovely message.

An extract from her message read:

“To my beautiful, loving and selfless mother: Thank you so much for giving me life and making me feel like a one-of-a-kind treasure every day. Thank you for making me your priority No one could ever compare to you. I love you with all that I am.”

See her post below:

Fans join Mo Bimpe to celebrate mum

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

mz_cofphoworolaijaodola:

"Happy birthday Mumwe love and appreciate you maMore Healthy years ahead."

kehindeadeyemifilms:

"Birthday blessings mummy ❤️."

Mo Bimpe dances with mother and grandmother

Much loved Nigerian actress Mo Bimpe caused a stir online after she showcased her mother and grandma on a rare occasion on social media.

In the post, the movie star jumped on a timeless social media challenge to show off the matriarchs of her family in three generations.

Bimpe was seen dancing on screen as she beckoned to her mother to come. The mum also called on her own mother, the actress’ grandmother.

