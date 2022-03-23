Nollywood’s Mo Bimpe has taken to social media in celebration of yet another birthday she has witnessed on earth

The elated celebrant flooded her Instagram page with fairytale-themed photos that were specially taken to mark the occasion

The actress equally noted that it is her first birthday as a married woman as fans, colleagues flooded the comment section with sweet messages

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe is feeling out of the world at the moment as she celebrates yet another birthday on Wednesday, March 23.

The movie star took to her Instagram page with beautiful pictures that were specially taken to celebrate her new age.

Mo Bimpe shares cute photos for her birthday. Photo: @mo_bimpe

Mo appeared to have drawn inspiration from the fairytale world as the actress wore a beautiful gown that made her appear like the popular Cinderella character.

The elated celebrant completed her look with a cute tiara while describing herself as a princess.

According to Mo, the birthday is special because it is the first she would be celebrating as a married woman.

See her beautiful birthday pictures as seen on Instagram below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Mo Bimpe

iteledicon01 said:

"It’s Mo. happy birthday my darling Sister."

crackydon said:

"Happy birthday to you @mo_bimpe More Years ahead of you in good health and wealth InshaAllah."

mhiz_jmk said:

"Happy first birthday as a Mrs darling Mo... Allah Raman on you always."

tomiwa3412 said:

"Happy birthday to you ma'am many more years to celebrate in good wealth nd health Inshallah ."

morayoadebimpe said:

"Happy birthday more years to celebrate in good health and wealth."

kemichelle34 said:

"May God shower his choicest blessings on you. wishing you happiness good health and a great year ahead."

