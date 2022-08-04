Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has got fans talking on social media over one of her recent photos

The mother of two recently wowed her fans with a beautiful selfie posted on her official Instagram page

Mercy noted that all work and no selfie makes her a dull girl and fans reacted to the beautiful snap

Popular Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe recently dazzled her fans on social media with one of her beautiful photos.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two, who appeared to be on a movie set, posted a lovely selfie of herself.

The selfie showed Mercy’s flattering features as she rocked a brown coloured headgear and accessorised with a statement earring and necklace as well as a ring on her finger.

Mercy Aigbe posts selfie. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

The film star accompanied the photo with a caption where she noted that taking no selfie makes her a dull girl.

In her words:

“All work and no Selfie makes Mercy a dull girl .”

See the post below:

Fans react to Mercy Aigbe’s selfie

Not long after the actress posted her photo, a number of fans took to her comment section to drool over her. Read what some of them had to say below:

Vdcake:

“Really stunning.”

Layo_baddest:

“Too beautiful to ignore ❤️❤️.”

Temmytopesmile:

“My woman .”

Buqi_print:

“AGBEKE to sassy .”

Kelichild:

“Lovely pic.”

Adjoathemodel:

“Face carrrdddd❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Nkechilamas:

“You too beautiful ❤️ mama.”

Salambukola21:

“Beautiful name, with beautiful personality.”

Nice one.

Mercy Aigbe finally adopts husband's last name

Mercy Aigbe appears to have settled in with being the new wife of filmmaker, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti.

Many months after their controversial marriage, the actress has finally adopted his last name seeing as she recently added it to her social media profile.

The actress, whose husband is a Muslim, also participated in the recently held Eid-el-Adha holiday.

Taking to her social media page, the mother of two shared a series of snaps of herself in her husband’s hometown of Oro in Kwara state.

In one video, she was seen mingling with some of the women in the town as she shared foodstuffs and other items with them.

Source: Legit.ng