Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has finally adopted the last name of her new husband, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti

The film star was noticed to have finally added the last name to her social media profile

Aigbe was also not left out in the Sallah celebrations as she spent the holiday in her husband’s hometown in Kwara state

Popular Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, appears to have settled in with being the new wife of filmmaker, Kazim ‘Adekaz’ Adeoti.

Many months after their controversial marriage, the actress has finally adopted his last name seeing as she recently added it to her social media profile.

See a screenshot below:

Mercy Aigbe finally takes on new husband's last name. Photo: @realmercyaigbe

Source: Instagram

Mercy Aigbe spends Sallah holiday in Adekaz’ hometown

The actress, whose husband is a Muslim, also participated in the recently held Eid-el-Adha holiday.

Taking to her social media page, the mother of two shared a series of snaps of herself in her husband’s hometown of Oro in Kwara state.

In one video, she was seen mingling with some of the women in the town as she shared foodstuffs and other items with them.

See below:

Mercy also posted a series of photos and videos of herself on the Eid prayer ground. After the prayers, she was seen mingling with some fans who approached her. See below:

Internet users react

Read some of their comments below:

Cardyjatu:

“Ma are you a Muslim now.”

Enny_ola_bbylove:

“Wow see how am smiling,you look beautiful covering your hair,I love this pics.”

Mogajihabeebeniola:

“Beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ but always PRAY SOLAT TIMELY AND REGULARLY PLS MOST IMPORTANT ❤ ♥ .”

Kingleyecrush:

“Ur home will not suffer loss of any form by God's grace...keep basking in God's unlimited blessings @realmercyaigbe.”

Mamadmama2020:

“Giver never lack.”

Bakareomobukola:

“May Almighty Allah continue bless u more .”

Nice one.

I might become Alhaja for real: Mercy Aigbe says

Mercy Aigbe stirred up conversation and reactions with her post declaring that she might be set to denounce her Christian faith and become a "Muslim Alhaja".

Aigbe who recently remarried Adekaz years after leaving her first husband Lanre Gentry, seems to be at a good place at the moment as she declared that she's loving her new Muslimah fashion style with all of the spice it comes with.

The actress, however, made a u-turn by saying in Yoruba that it would be quite difficult for her to denounce her Christian faith and convert to a Muslim.

