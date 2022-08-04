Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo expressed excitement after she finally had the opportunity to work on a project with veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo

The actress posed for the camera with the veteran actor as the two wore smiles on their faces from the movie shoot

Many Nollywood stars have since taken to social media to gush over the actress as they anticipate the release of the new movie

Popular Yoruba actress Iyabo Ojo could not hide her excitement for getting the opportunity to work with veteran Nollywood movie star Richard Mofe-Damijo better known as RMD.

Iyabo disclosed the picture was taken from a movie location as she told her fans to anticipate the release.

Iyabo Ojo strikes pose with RMD. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Sharing the picture via her page, the actress wrote:

“Finally get to be on set with the king himself.”

See the post below:

Fans gush over pictures of Iyabo Ojo and RMD

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans and followers of the movie stars, see them below:

bolatito___:

"Awww see my momma u look so beautiful shine on my Rockstar!!!!"

what_adults_like:

"You look so young and beautiful ."

becky_preshy1:

"Na u for dey answer sweet 16 ❤️."

iamtolutyk:

"Iyabo is fresh, iyabo is beautiful, iyabo is evergreen. ❤️."

isibor0607:

"See as my momaa fresh, they haven't seen any yet, Omo ologo 5G God bless you more ❤️."

askashaketalkshow:

"Giv him a kiss for me my fine ❤️."

kamil_adegboyega_tkbest:

"Whao, this must be a film to watch. I can't wait."

iamgloriairobi:

"Awwwww with my crush on set is going to be dope like sweet wine."

freda_george:

"Mama dem give you gap oYou both are so pretty❤️."

