A lady bit more than she could chew after interfering in the faceoff between Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) stars Iyabo Ojo and Laura Ikeji

The lady said Iyabo is shamming Laura for being ugly and said the actress is not beautiful either and doesn't know how to dress

Iyabo in a hilarious clap back slammed the lady and asked her to look again because she is a beautiful woman, the actress also told the lady her man is crushing on her

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, went after a fan who talked about her remarks on Laura Ikeji during the Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOL) reality show.

The fan made a video to lampoon Iyabo for calling Laura ugly and said she is not even fine herself and not in the best position to call anyone ugly.

Iyabo Ojo drags fans over comments on Laura Ikeji. Credit: @iyaboojofespris @lauraikeji

The actress in her hilarious reply shared the lady's remarks about her and heavily shaded her in the lengthy caption.

Iyabo urged the lady to get a Yoruba or Pidgin interpreter to understand her message for her before she goes mad over her issue.

The movie star further cleared the air that she never said Laura is ugly, she only said she is not the finest.

She further boasted about her beauty and said if the lady sets her eyes on her, she would melt like butter because she is so pretty that the lady's man might be having a crush on her.

Iyabo then urged the lady to go see a doctor and get herself glasses so she could see her beauty.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Iyabo Ojo's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Iyabo Ojo's response to the fan.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Nkechi_blessing_sunday:

"She for At least do make up and wear better wig before this video abi she no get mirror for house ni?"

Kingshubz:

"She clearly didn’t watch it she caught the commercial."

Meerah_tones:

"Who b dis one…. She just wan trend with her Ikorodu American accent."

Laura Ikeji shades Caroline Danjuma for being single mum of 3

Legit.ng previously reported that Laura Ikeji passed a big shade at Caroline Danjuma over her marital status.

Laura during the RHOL declared that Caroline is divorced with three kids and she would not want others to stay in their marriages.

Nigerians have reacted differently to Laura's comments about the actress, most of them condemned the statement.

