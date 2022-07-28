Nollywood actress/businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to social media to make an open admission about herself

The movie star, who is big on luxury fashion and style, revealed in a post that she is addicted to shoes

In a related post, actor Jide Kene Achufusi opened up about his take on spending huge amounts of money on fashion

Almost every functioning human being has a soft spot for something in the vanity department. For the likes of Davido, it is undoubtedly expensive jewellery; for Laura Ikeji, her love for luxury hair is unmatched.

For Iyabo Ojo, it appears - or rather, has been confirmed - to be shoes.

The actress says she's addicted to shoes. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

The Nollywood actress recently took to her Instagram page to admit to having an addiction to shoes.

In the post, she shared photos of different designer shoes - some, presumably hers - and went on to profess her love for shoes.

Check out the post below:

Nollywood actor Jide Kene shares thoughts on buying expensive fashion items

When Living In Bondage: Breaking Free - the sequel to the 1992 classic, Living In Bondage - was released, there was a lot of buzz due to its success.

One star who shone brightly among the cast is lead actor Jide Kene Achufusi, who played the lead character, Nnamdi Okeke.

Aside from his stellar performance in the film, his looks and effortless sense of style have earned him the love of many movie lovers - especially the ladies.

However, despite the fame and the money that comes with it, Jide maintains he's not one to go splurging on fashion items.

