Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, recently shared a bit about her personal life during her performance in London

The music star spoke on her mother and how she broke her leg and was later held at knifepoint by someone who broke into her house

Tems noted that it took a lot for her to see her mother suffer and she dedicated a song, Mr Rebel, to her

Popular Nigerian singer, Tems, recently honored her mother by dedicating a song to her during a recent performance in London.

The BET recognised songstress got emotional during the show as she shared a bit on how her mother suffered during her journey to the top.

According to Tems, her mother had allowed her do music despite how they were going through a lot at the time.

Tems gets emotional as she dedicates song to her mother. Photos: @temsbaby, @amzyobr

Source: Instagram

The singer recounted how her mother had broken her leg and was also held at knifepoint by someone who broke into her house.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tems noted that she told her mother she actually wanted to release a song and her mother agreed to it despite what they were facing. The singer then got emotional and covered her face for a few seconds as she dedicated her performance of Mr Rebel to her mother.

In her words:

“Before I quit my job, my mum had broken her leg and we were in a really tough place and someone broke into her house and held her at knife point and I told her I want to do this thing, I want to actually release a song, I want to try. And even though we were struggling, she said ‘yeah I’m with you I think this is what you’re meant to do. It took a lot for me to see my mum suffer andI released a song called Mr Rebel and I'm dedicating this song to my mum.”

See the video below:

Internet users touched by Tems’ story on her mother

Read what some of them had to say below:

Bookiebaker:

“Mothers. ”

Jabjabforever:

“African women go through soo much . Wow, god bless Tems Mother ❤️❤️.”

Kayleedman:

“Wow, ❤️❤️”

Tola_leena:

“Such beauty tears can't be wasted .”

Rashidatdawodu:

“Mother's are priceless”

Jonesmith2563:

“This is what dreams are made of.”

Kvng.astute:

“Chai I feel like crying .”

So touching.

Tems shares photo of old studio as she reminisces on her growth

Tems recently took fans back in time to the days of her humble beginnings in the music industry.

The music star who no doubt now rolls with the ‘big boys’ showed fans that things were not always glitzy and glamorous.

Taking to her Twitter page, Tems shared photos of the music studio where she made her first body of work, For Broken Ears.

Source: Legit.ng