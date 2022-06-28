Veteran Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph, has now lashed out at haters of her marriage to McFish Olagunju

Taking to her social media page, the movie star laid heavy curses on detractors who are hoping for her marriage to fail

Shortly after Anita’s online rant, fans took to the comment section to pray for the actress’ marriage to last

Popular Nigerian actress Anita Joseph recently blew hot on social media as she addressed people waiting for her marriage to fail.

The movie star shared a series of lovely photos of herself on her official Instagram page and took to her caption to rant.

Anita specifically addressed people who have been waiting for her downfall and noted that they are not normal.

Anita Joseph slams haters waiting for her marriage to crash. Photos: @realanitajoseph, @realmcfish

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the actress went ahead to tell the people waiting for her marriage to fail that they will fall while at it.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The movie star then finalised her rant by laying heavy curses up to the third generation of the haters of her marriage.

Her caption reads in part:

“Some one said Anita e remain you. While your waiting for my marriage to fail you will fall. I just pity all the females in your generation both now and the ones to come, na so their marriages go dey fail selah !!

"This is your wish for me and it will transfer unto your 3rd g********ns Amen iseee.”

See her post below:

Fans pray for Anita Joseph’s marriage

After the actress shared her rant on social media, some fans sympathized with her and prayed for her marriage to last. Read some of their reactions below:

Agbor591:

“Ur marriage will never fail.”

Ogechukwuokoriefavour:

“Your marriage will not fail.”

Toniaoraguiministries:

“Imagine people and their wishes..fa kitikpa na isigi nnem! Iseeeee.”

Joyce.madueke:

“I wonder why they like to hear bad news about people tufiakwa. Nkea amosu.”

Nolabarbie32:

“Amen and Amen. what is it with world pple sef. Wishing pple bad will it mk you feel good? The finger you point to someone the remaining will surely come back to you don't you get it. Awon werey.”

Rachaelereh:

“Your marriage won't end .”

Interesting.

Annie Idibia can't keep hands away from 2baba as he surprises her on set

Popular Nigerian celebrity couple, 2baba and Annie Idibia recently gave fans couple goals with their loving display on social media.

Annie and 2baba have been known to have a troubled relationship in recent times but the music star proved that their love is still going strong with his recent move.

The legendary singer stormed a movie set to surprise his wife in the presence of her colleagues.

In the clip, Annie was seen with her hands all over 2baba as she continued to hold and hug him to herself while he greeted others on the set.

Source: Legit.ng