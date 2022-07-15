Veteran actress Kate Henshaw in a video shared on her Instagram page has a message for her haters

The movie star in the video noted that anyone trying to hurt with her past was only doing so in futility because she has moved on

Kate captioned the post by thanking her fans for all of the love and support shown to her over the years

Ace movie star Kate Henshaw in a new post on her Instagram page, has a message for all her haters and detractors.

The screen diva, in a video shared on her page, could be seen saying that anyone who was trying to bring up her past in a bid to hurt her will only be doing so pointlessly.

Henshaw addresses haters.

Source: Instagram

She further averred that the reason why such things don't affect her is that she has moved on from her past, and it no longer has a hold on her.

She then finally captioned the post with a message of love to her fans and supporters.

She wrote;

"Just saying . Hope your day is going great my lovelies. Lots of love from me to you all...Thank you for all the love and support you show me....I feel it."

See post below:

See below how Nigerians reacted to the post;

@robyekpo

"Absolutely!! I now live in Nicon Town and no longer in Mushin"

@ihemenancy

"We have packed out oooo "

@lalaakindoju

"I’m distracted by your beauty "

@adetutuoyelola

"I love this! is there an emoji for dropping the mike? You just did that.Good for you girl ! There’s a lot to be said for living in the present while moving forward and pressing on"

@tmakbond

"Please don’t bother me, I don’t live there anymore……"

I Went to Call Her and She Ignored Me: Kate Henshaw Recounts Experience With Woman Who Wanted Photo at Event

Legit.ng recalls that Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw once got social media users talking after sharing a brief narration of her encounter at a recent wedding party she attended.

According to the movie veteran, upon her arrival at the wedding party, a female fan approached her to take pictures.

Henshaw, however, said she asked the woman to give her a few minutes to gather herself since she only just arrived at the party. But as it may seem, the actress' response didn't go down well with the fan as she turned around and walked away in annoyance.

