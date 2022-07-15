Popular Nollywood actress Chacha Eke got her followers talking when she shared new beautiful photos of herself on Instagram

The newly separated actress followed the post up with a cryptic message that seemed like she was talking about her marriage

A number of Chacha's followers trooped to the comments section of the post to share different reactions

Newly divorced actress Chacha Eke seems to be healing from the troubles of her collapsed marriage with Austin Faani.

The mother of four shared new beautiful photos of herself on her Instagram page and accompanied them with a cryptic caption.

Chacha Eke shares new lovely photos. Credit: @chachaekefaani

Source: Instagram

Chacha's famous marriage collapse is still a mystery to a lot of people, and she stated that the truth will be made open someday.

According to her:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Truth is the child of Time."

Her followers gave the message different meanings as they commended her beauty.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Chacha Eke's post

A number of Chacha Eke's followers have trooped to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts about it as they try to decode her message.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments below:

Official_precious3:

"I commit your family into God's hand, no divorce ijn Amen."

Buchi_onyeagba:

"Sorry for all that you’re passing through! I noticed you for the first time when you starred in one movie called Christmas or so. You were the prettiest girl in the world as far as I was concerned. Very natural in that movie. Your beauty remains till date. Good luck babe girl. You’ll be fine."

Cynthiaronewa:

"Best pic on the internet today you so beautiful mummmy."

Christiandomike7:

"Ma'am God's grace abideth with you and your family his mercy will never cease in your life in Jesus name amen."

Chacha Eke’s estranged husband Austin Faani breaks silence

After his actress wife, Chacha Eke, announced that they have gone their separate ways due to allegations of domestic violence, the husband, Austin Faani, decided to speak up.

Austin took to his Instagram page to address the situation but didn't divulge much information about their split as he maintained his stand.

The father of four, in the post, made it known that he is not a violent person and he has never raised his hands on a woman.

Source: Legit.ng