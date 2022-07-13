Fast-rising Nollywood Emma Buchi was reportedly killed by his personal assistant, a guy known as Sunny

Sunny, who is said to be on the run now, allegedly killed Buchi in his apartment in Asaba, Delta and left his lifeless body in the apartment

According to reports, Buchi’s decomposed body was found five days after his PA was sighted packing away many of the actor’s properties

Colleagues and fans of fast-rising Nollywood actor Prince Emma Buchi have since been left with heartbreaks and disbelief as the actor was killed by his Personal Assistant.

The PA, a young man named Sunny, was seen by some eye-witnesses carting away some of the actor’s properties.

Buchi's lifeless body was found five days after.

Pictures of late actor. Credit: Prince Emma Buchi

Source: Facebook

According to reports from some of the late Buchi’s colleagues and fans, Sunny from Amuzukwu in Abia State was a meat seller at Bonny Street in Umuahia, Abia State.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He killed the actor in his Asaba residence.

Colleagues and fans of Emma Buchi react to the shocking news

Many who heard of the news stormed Facebook to express their shock and heartbreaks as they described the actor “as promising and just coming to stardom.”

Check out some of their reactions below:

Ada Abia:

“It is still unbelievable and I don't know how to say goodbye to you my good friend Prince Emma Buchi...Not long ago, we discussed about my new project and you gave me a script writer's number...Hearing that your own PA killed you is the most heartbreaking part of it,...Someone you put in your house, clothes and feeds......#Uwa.”

Nneka Joseph:

“Fear of unknown! A betrayal can never come from outside but an insider. Trust no one in ds life. Just confirmed that Prince Emma Buchi Nollywood actor is dead. Killed by his PA! Who is on the run! May God rest his soul Amen.”

Onyin Adaeze Franca:

“Chaii buchi,I still can't believe you are no more o.its still a shock to me o.last I saw you was last month at imo state with your PA in that your white car.oh God have mercy o ”

Nollywood Mourns As Actor and Filmmaker Gbadebo Osmond Passes Away, Cause of Death Undisclosed

It would be recalled that Legit.ng also reported that the Yoruba fraction of Nollywood lost a young actor and filmmaker, Gbadebo Osmond to the cold hands of death.

The tragic news was shared by the late actor's colleagues, Ronke Oshodi and Saheed Balogun who mourned him on their Instagram pages.

Ronke Oshodi was good friends with the late Osmond and could not put her feelings in exact words.

Source: Legit.ng