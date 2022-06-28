Fans of Nollywood actress Chacha Eke seem to be on an avenge mission as they took to her husband Austin Faani Instagram page

This comes after the actress dropped a bomb about quitting her marriage and not wanting to die, which left many in shock

According to Chacha, she has been enduring and living a lie in her marriage over the years as she tendered apologies to fans

It appears fans of Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani have taken sides with her, with many going as far as taking to her husband Austin Faani’s page to drag him.

This comes after the actress, in a statement via her social media timeline, revealed the happenings in her marriage with her husband, Austin Faani.

Fans storm Austin Faani's Instagram page. Credit: @chachaeke @austinfaani

Source: Instagram

The actress left many of her colleagues as well as fans and followers in shock as this was not the first time she was making such a decision, having done something similar two years ago.

Chacha, in her statement, disclosed that she had been a lie in her marriage to Austin for years as she tendered an apology to the member of the public.

See Austin Faani’s Instagram page below:

Fans drag Chacha Eke’s hubby Austin Faani on Instagram

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

sinikiwesimpamba:

"Shame on you Sir for losing such a Beautiful wife..."

ij_moore:

"Make una hold on...let's hear from him too... remember what happened de last time."

official_jenny:

"Am happy that she has refused to take your bipolar story again and keep covering you up.It seems you are even the one that normally diactivate her account..but not anymore."

chiexotic225:

"If anything do chacha u go collect for Nigerians hand ..... Make some men stop this nonse*nse thinking women fell down from trees we are somebody's daughter and sister .... If scratch touch chacha ...oga hand go touch u too ..... We no go leave u for police o na we Nigerians go treat ur FU."

Chacha Eke celebrates Hubby on his birthday, says she is happy it is him she is doing life with

On Friday, March 18, popular Nigerian actress Chacha Eke took to her Instagram account to share a lovely photo of her family dressed in blue jeans and white tops as she celebrated her husband and director Austin Faani on his birthday.

Chacha also applauded her husband as she said she was happy to have him in her life.

She said:

"God is love. He loves me so much he gifted me Austin Faani. Tino, you are a gift that keeps giving. You have given me so much in such a short time. In our 13years of friendship, you’ve taught me resilience. In our 9years of marriage, you’ve taught me essence."

